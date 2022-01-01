Signing out of account, Standby...
Niels Martin Brøchner
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of Contractbook
Niels Martin Brøchner is co-founder and CEO of Contractbook, an end-to-end contract automation platform for small and medium-sized businesses.
Follow Niels Martin Brøchner on Social
Latest
3 Things to Consider When Automating Your Workflows
In the past few years, businesses have adopted a much more pragmatic view on workflow automation, but for some, knowing when and what to automate is a challenge.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Jessica Wong
Founder & CEO of Valux Digital
-
-
Omer Riaz
CEO of Urtasker.com
-
Josh Steimle
Speaker, writer and entrepreneur
-
Brian Covey
VP
-
Roee Ganot
SEO & Growth Marketing Expert
-
Tim Hentschel
Co-Founder and CEO of HotelPlanner.com
-
Janet Gershen-Siegel
Content Manager of Credit Suite