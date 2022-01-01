Signing out of account, Standby...
Nihal Advani
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder & CEO of QualSights
Nihal Advani is the founder and CEO of QualSights, an insights technology platform that helps brands grow by generating deeper and more authentic insights from consumers anywhere in the world in a remarkably fast and cost-effective manner.
The 4 Ps of Successfully Scaling a Business
As entrepreneurs transition from the unpredictable, hectic life of startups to scaling their businesses, familiar challenges morph into new frustrations. Thankfully, you can cultivate these four traits to make the transition easier.
