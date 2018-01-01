Niharika Verma

Lifestyle Journalist, WellnessIndia.com

What Made Bengaluru-Based Fitness Aggregator To Acqui-Hire Oyofit
Acquihiring

Gympik on an acqui-hiring spree.
3 min read
Why Naturals re-branded Yuvraj Singh-backed beauty startup Vyomo
Technology Startups

Here is how Vyomo compelled Salon chain Naturals to invest $15million (Rs 100 crore) in its venture.
3 min read
What made a two year old online startup to aim for $40 mn in 2016
Beauty

Leading beauty destination Purplle.com is using technology base to help consumers connect well with entire wellness ecosystem.
4 min read
How Mumbai-based startup brings top Indian doctors available online
Health Care

In order to build seamless link between leading doctors across India, Mumbai-based startup has established a 360 degree complete healthcare solution.
5 min read
How Lybrate is democratising healthcare in India
Online Healthcare

Lybrate's Health Feed, which offers health tips by doctors, is encouraging users to live healthy and fit.
8 min read
