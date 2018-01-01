Guest Writer

Entrepreneur

Nikhil Arora co-founded Back to the Roots in 2009 with fellow Berkeley classmate Alejandro Velez when they gave up offers to work on Wall Street to become urban mushroom farmers.

Their two products, the Mushroom Kit and AquaFarm, are sold in over 2,500 retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods, Home Depot, Costco and Nordstrom. Nikhil oversees marketing, product development and operations. The company has achieved triple digit annual growth over the past four years.

Nikhil has been named to BusinessWeek’s Top 25 Entrepreneurs under 25, Inc.’s 30 Under 30, Forbes’ 30 Under 30 and CNN’s 10 Next Entrepreneurs to Watch.