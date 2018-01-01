Nikhil Sikri

Contributor

Co-Founder & CEO of Zolo

Armed with an MBBS from AIIMS and a management degree from ISB, Hyderabad, Dr. Nikhil Sikri is the driving force behind Zolo. Under his guidance, Zolo has grown to become India's largest co-living brand within a short span of three years. He comes with over 10 years of diverse experience in start-ups, management consulting, establishing companies’ sales footprints, and medicine. Nikhil has been actively involved in all aspects of building the business and in his role as a CEO is instrumental in setting strategies and providing invaluable entrepreneurial leadership