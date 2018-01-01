Nilesh Palresha

Nilesh Palresha

Contributor
Executive Director, Earth Food
At the young age, Nilesh holds the responsibility of being Executive Director of the VTP Group. He is the man behind VTP foods and his plan is to provide fresh and best quality of vegetables and fruits to the people. Also plan is to linkage own farm and farmers group to the Pune market initially and then replicate the model in other areas of the country. He believes in professionalism and introduced cooperative farming in an organized way. The concept is to achieve close to Zero wastage and contribute to nation building. He has worked with great enthusiasm for the past six years and has a major role to play in the growth and success of the Construction Materials and Real Estate sectors of the group. 

More From Nilesh Palresha

8 Reasons why Residue Free Farming is Gaining Ground in India
Farming

8 Reasons why Residue Free Farming is Gaining Ground in India

It is the moral responsibility of each and every individual to promote awareness of the benefits of consuming residue free products that are fresh
5 min read
