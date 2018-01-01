Nilesh Palresha

Contributor

Executive Director, Earth Food

At the young age, Nilesh holds the responsibility of being Executive Director of the VTP Group. He is the man behind VTP foods and his plan is to provide fresh and best quality of vegetables and fruits to the people. Also plan is to linkage own farm and farmers group to the Pune market initially and then replicate the model in other areas of the country. He believes in professionalism and introduced cooperative farming in an organized way. The concept is to achieve close to Zero wastage and contribute to nation building. He has worked with great enthusiasm for the past six years and has a major role to play in the growth and success of the Construction Materials and Real Estate sectors of the group.