Nilli Donner

Guest Writer
Co-founder & CEO at VCforU.com

Nilli Donner is the Co-Founder and CEO at VCforU.com. She worked as a risk management consultant contracted by companies such as Novantas. Prior to which she worked as a programmer at SAP. Nilli revamped marketing strategy at Fundacion IRES helping women and children in domestic violence situations. Nilli is also part of the leading team at Elevation W, a women entrepreneurship program. She studied math and computer science at Tel Aviv University, and did an MBA in IESE Barcelona. Born and raised in Tel Aviv, Nilli recently moved back to Israel with her two shining kids and husband, after spending 5.5 years in Barcelona.

More From Nilli Donner

Is Your One-Pager Scaring Away Investors?
Starting a Business

Avoid these mistakes if you want your one-pager to attract the attention it deserves.
4 min read
