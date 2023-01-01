Nina Concepcion
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Sales Coach, Mentor, Trainer, Speaker and Author
Sales Coach, Mentor, Trainer, Speaker, and published Author of The Naked You: A Guide to Embracing Your Imperfections in life and business. Nina Concepcion supports ambitious, heart-centered coaches and entrepreneurs in building their business from 0 to multi 6 figures.
Latest
Growing a Business
The 4 Stages of Competence in Sales — What You Must Know to Unlock Your Full Potential as a Sales Professional
This article unveils the four stages of competence in sales, guiding you through challenges and empowering you to significantly reduce the time it takes to reach the pinnacle of success.
