Nipa Modi

Nipa Modi

Director
With over 20 years of multi-geography experience (India, Asia-Pacific,Europe, and Americas) in business leadership, I am currently positioned as a Director at SecUR Credentials Pvt. Ltd. In this role I’m actively engaged in leading the HR services business, sales efforts, and managing process delivery, client acquisition and relationships.

More From Nipa Modi

Here's How You can Weed Out Risks At Work With Drug Test Screening
Drug testing

Here's How You can Weed Out Risks At Work With Drug Test Screening

Drug Test Screenings are advantageous as it helps safeguard the interests of the organization and collectively minimises or eliminates overall drug use
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.