My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Nisha Chanda

Head of Department, School of Fashion

More From Nisha Chanda

Fashion Startups And The Mistakes They Make
fashion startup

Fashion Startups And The Mistakes They Make

Anyone in the fashion business should know the speed at which the market evolves, what's in vogue one season may see you laughed out of the room the next and hence this is what you need to do it make things work
4 min read