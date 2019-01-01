About Nithinan Boonyawattanapisut
Nithinan Boonyawattanapisut is the CEO and cofounder of HotNow. A serial entrepreneur with a successful career in the video games industry, Nithinan is also the cofounder of Axion Games, one of the leading AAA independent video game studio in China. Nithinan oversaw record-breaking games such as Gears of War, one of the most successful Xbox games, Infinity Blade, the fastest-selling iOS app in history at launch, and Rising Fire, selected as Tencent’s headline shooting game for 2018.
More From Nithinan Boonyawattanapisut
Thailand 4.0
A Tale of Transformation: How the Land of Smiles is Boosting Optimism with a Digital Handshake on Innovation
Championed by the nation's Thailand 4.0 initiative, the shift towards innovation-based industries hopes to transform all aspects of the country's economic and educational agenda, radically reshaping its culture of entrepreneurship