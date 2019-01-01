Nitin Bhatnagar

Nitin Bhatnagar

Associate director-India at PCI Security Standards Council

More From Nitin Bhatnagar

5 Reasons Why Businesses Must Make Payment Data Security a Priority
Data Security

5 Reasons Why Businesses Must Make Payment Data Security a Priority

The volume of digital transactions has gone up by almost 440% since 2016 and there is a massive shift in the payments ecosystem
5 min read