An IIM Bangalore alumnus, I worked in Standard Chartered Bank for 8 years before starting my first venture NettPositive Analytics, with my colleague and friend. We were providing analytical solutions to banks globally. Scaled it up across multiple geographies and verticals in 7 years. In 2014 it got acquired by an US MNC called Equifax. Fortunately, saw the entire entrepreneur’s journey from boot-strapping to exit.
Learning
What I Took Away From My Entrepreneurial Journey
Nitin Gupta,Co- founder & CEO, Xtravity summarize his learning of 7 years to encourage fellow entrepreneurs and people sitting on fence.