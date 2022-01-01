Nixon Lee

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Partner

Nixon Lee, or the “PR Whisperer” as he's known by his industry peers and clients, is the founder of Spine PR a positioning and digital PR firm that helps entrepreneurs and other thought leaders increase their authority, presence and revenue.

https://www.spinepr.com

Technology

What Is the Future Of Work? Technology or People?

With advancements in technology and AI, businesses can benefit from using technology to augment human intelligence, not replace it. Which leaves many wondering "how do we navigate from this point?"

