Nour Al Hassan

Founder and CEO at Ureed

Nour Al Hassan is the founder And CEO at Ureed, a digital editorial marketplace that aims at connecting businesses and freelance linguists to collaborate on a variety of content-related tasks, which include copywriting, editing, documentation, translation, and more, and Tarjama, a UAE-based translation agency 

More From Nour Al Hassan

Never Stop Learning: How Self-Education Is The Key To Success For Entrepreneurs
Growth Strategies

To pave our own way and craft our dream career, a drive to continue learning comes with the title.
5 min read
The How-To: Managing Freelancers Effectively
Freelancers

Successful client-freelancer relationships work best when there is an open communication channel.
3 min read
