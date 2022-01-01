Nyasha Gutsa

Nyasha Gutsa

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Co-founder and CEO of Billy

Nyasha Gutsa is the co-founder and CEO of Billy, the tool that helps construction companies verify that their subcontractors and partners have the correct insurance on every project. Billy allows companies to request, verify and track insurance certificates on one platform to manage insurance risk.

https://billyforinsurance.com/

Follow Nyasha Gutsa on Social

Latest

Company Culture

Sink or Swim: How Focusing on Your Team Will Help Your Startup Succeed

If you want your startup to last, create a people-first culture. Here's how to do it.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like