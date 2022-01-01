Signing out of account, Standby...
Nyasha Gutsa
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Co-founder and CEO of Billy
Nyasha Gutsa is the co-founder and CEO of Billy, the tool that helps construction companies verify that their subcontractors and partners have the correct insurance on every project. Billy allows companies to request, verify and track insurance certificates on one platform to manage insurance risk.
Sink or Swim: How Focusing on Your Team Will Help Your Startup Succeed
If you want your startup to last, create a people-first culture. Here's how to do it.
