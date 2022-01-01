Olivier Chateau

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Co-Founder & CEO of Health Union

Olivier Chateau's vision and desire for innovation are the driving force behind Health Union’s mission to help people with challenging conditions live better. He co-founded Health Union in 2010 after identifying an unmet need to truly meet people where they are in their health journey.

https://health-union.com

Follow Olivier Chateau on Social

Latest

Growing a Business

5 Pitfalls to Avoid When Growing (or Scaling) a Business

Leaders who don't acknowledge or plan for the challenges that come with growth can succumb to certain pitfalls that can serve as bottlenecks and ultimately inhibit success.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like