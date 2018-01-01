Omar Kassim is the founder and CEO of JadoPado, a marketplace where people
around the world come together to buy and sell great stuff. Omar runs the business
from a strategic and operational level and immerses himself across all aspects of
the business to ensure JadoPado continues to build itself as an industry standout.
Business Management
How We're Building JadoPado As An Organization
While this may be seen as clichéd, taking the time to define and express who you are, what you're doing and where you're going is an important foundational building block for your organization.