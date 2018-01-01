Omar Rahman moved to the UAE from the UK in 1991 to take a business development position in the sales department of EMA Lubricants, a joint-venture with Exxon Mobil. In 1995, he teamed up with Alexander Maddock to launch Top Gear Promotions LLC – now known simply as TGP – an exhibitions and events solution provider, having executed over 2,000 successfully delivered projects locally, regionally and internationally, for organisations including Etihad, Dubai Holding, General Electric, Dubai Tourism, IPIC, Masdar, Qatar Airlines, Emaar, Expo 2020, and many more. Rahman studied Civil Engineering at the United Kingdom’s North East Surrey College of Technology.
Marketing
Get A Head Start: Four Big Exhibition Trends For 2019
Get ahead of your competition and start putting these trends into profitable practice.
Event Planning Business
Three Ways In Which Giveaways Hurt Your Exhibition ROI
Three big issues to watch out for when planning your next exhibition.
Exhibitions
Four Ways To Avoid Exhibition Marketing Disasters
Exhibitions are only an effective marketing channel if you harness them within an effective marketing strategy.
Events
Mind Matters: Five Customer Psychology Principles To Boost Your Exhibition ROI
Put these five principles into action for your next exhibition, and watch your visitors, leads, and sales numbers increase.
Exhibitions
The How-To: Utilizing Exhibitions As A Market Development Tool
Events are an incredibly valuable market development tool to break into new markets and unlock new customers in existing markets.
Exhibitions
Exhibitions As The Most Effective Marketing Tool For SMEs
Exhibitions, though founded on the low-tech principles of meeting face-to-face, offer tremendous scope to create a unique marketing experience.
Business Events
Five Mistakes You May Be Making As An Exhibitor (And How You Can Correct Them)
You can't control the overall exhibition experience, but you can control the experience associated with your brand.
Exhibitions
20 Years Of Tech: Four Biggest Changes In The Exhibition Marketing Space
Trade shows and exhibitions have been around as long as selling itself.
event marketing
The How-To: Increasing Your ROI From Your Post-Exhibition Strategies
If you don't have a clear post-exhibition strategy, you're missing an opportunity to amplify ROI.
Marketing Strategies
Eight Ways Interactive Technology Can Boost ROI From Your Trade Shows
99% of marketers believe trade shows offer unique value that other marketing mediums do not.
Marketing
Showcase Yourself: Seven Major Pitfalls To Avoid With Your Exhibition Stand
Exhibitions are ranked the second most valuable sales and marketing channel for B2B organizations.
Digital Marketing
The Psychology Of Good Signage And How To Make It Work For Your Business
A report from Digital Signage Today observes 'relevance' as one of the most important advantages of signage: it allows brands to advertise the right message, to the right consumer, at the right time.