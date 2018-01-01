Omar Rahman

Omar Rahman

Contributor
Co-founder, TGP

Omar Rahman moved to the UAE from the UK in 1991 to take a business development position in the sales department of EMA Lubricants, a joint-venture with Exxon Mobil. In 1995, he teamed up with Alexander Maddock to launch Top Gear Promotions LLC – now known simply as TGP – an exhibitions and events solution provider, having executed over 2,000 successfully delivered projects locally, regionally and internationally, for organisations including Etihad, Dubai Holding, General Electric, Dubai Tourism, IPIC, Masdar, Qatar Airlines, Emaar, Expo 2020, and many more. Rahman studied Civil Engineering at the United Kingdom’s North East Surrey College of Technology.

More From Omar Rahman

Get A Head Start: Four Big Exhibition Trends For 2019
Marketing

Get A Head Start: Four Big Exhibition Trends For 2019

Get ahead of your competition and start putting these trends into profitable practice.
6 min read
Three Ways In Which Giveaways Hurt Your Exhibition ROI
Event Planning Business

Three Ways In Which Giveaways Hurt Your Exhibition ROI

Three big issues to watch out for when planning your next exhibition.
6 min read
Four Ways To Avoid Exhibition Marketing Disasters
Exhibitions

Four Ways To Avoid Exhibition Marketing Disasters

Exhibitions are only an effective marketing channel if you harness them within an effective marketing strategy.
6 min read
Mind Matters: Five Customer Psychology Principles To Boost Your Exhibition ROI
Events

Mind Matters: Five Customer Psychology Principles To Boost Your Exhibition ROI

Put these five principles into action for your next exhibition, and watch your visitors, leads, and sales numbers increase.
8 min read
The How-To: Utilizing Exhibitions As A Market Development Tool
Exhibitions

The How-To: Utilizing Exhibitions As A Market Development Tool

Events are an incredibly valuable market development tool to break into new markets and unlock new customers in existing markets.
8 min read
Exhibitions As The Most Effective Marketing Tool For SMEs
Exhibitions

Exhibitions As The Most Effective Marketing Tool For SMEs

Exhibitions, though founded on the low-tech principles of meeting face-to-face, offer tremendous scope to create a unique marketing experience.
8 min read
Five Mistakes You May Be Making As An Exhibitor (And How You Can Correct Them)
Business Events

Five Mistakes You May Be Making As An Exhibitor (And How You Can Correct Them)

You can't control the overall exhibition experience, but you can control the experience associated with your brand.
8 min read
20 Years Of Tech: Four Biggest Changes In The Exhibition Marketing Space
Exhibitions

20 Years Of Tech: Four Biggest Changes In The Exhibition Marketing Space

Trade shows and exhibitions have been around as long as selling itself.
9 min read
The How-To: Increasing Your ROI From Your Post-Exhibition Strategies
event marketing

The How-To: Increasing Your ROI From Your Post-Exhibition Strategies

If you don't have a clear post-exhibition strategy, you're missing an opportunity to amplify ROI.
8 min read
Eight Ways Interactive Technology Can Boost ROI From Your Trade Shows
Marketing Strategies

Eight Ways Interactive Technology Can Boost ROI From Your Trade Shows

99% of marketers believe trade shows offer unique value that other marketing mediums do not.
9 min read
Showcase Yourself: Seven Major Pitfalls To Avoid With Your Exhibition Stand
Marketing

Showcase Yourself: Seven Major Pitfalls To Avoid With Your Exhibition Stand

Exhibitions are ranked the second most valuable sales and marketing channel for B2B organizations.
8 min read
The Psychology Of Good Signage And How To Make It Work For Your Business
Digital Marketing

The Psychology Of Good Signage And How To Make It Work For Your Business

A report from Digital Signage Today observes 'relevance' as one of the most important advantages of signage: it allows brands to advertise the right message, to the right consumer, at the right time.
8 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.