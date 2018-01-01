Scooters
Are Electric Scooters Awesome or Terrible? A Look at the Pros and Cons.
The newest transportation fad has its upsides, but operators should tread carefully.
Sales
Eastern European Startups Often Struggle With Marketing and Sales. Here's How to Overcome the Challenges.
Physical distance and cultural differences don't have to hold you back.
Storytelling
My Company Realized We Had No Idea How to Explain Our Product. So We Learned to Tell a Story.
Customers buy your product because of the story behind it.
Goals
How to Avoid BS Goals and Actually Achieve Results in the New Year
There is no real way to magically achieve your goals, but that doesn't mean you should give up.
Managing Teams
5 Reasons Why You Should Trial New Software With Your Team Before Committing
Choosing a tool your team is happy with is critical for getting them to use it.