More From Parth Chadha
Gaming
Turn Your Gaming Passion To Profession With E-Sports
There are thousands of gamers across the country today who are ready to take the plunge and make big names and fame in competitive gaming
Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.