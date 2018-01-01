Parth Misra

All the Ways in Which Your Smartphone Can Track You and How to Put an End to It
Privacy Concerns

Aren't you just a little creeped out at how those ads follow you around? These apps can help.
7 min read
You've Got Cloud. Now, What?
Cloud Computing

Multi-cloud architecture and server-less computing are only two of the fine-print strategies you should think about adopting.
5 min read
5 Reasons Every Entrepreneur Should Start in Sales
Entrepreneurship

The sales team knows that closing deals is what makes the company go. You want everyone on the team to know that, too.
15+ min read
Investing in Your Employees Is the Smartest Business Decision You Can Make
Employee Engagement

Richard Branson put it best: Customers come second, employees first. It's a philosophy that brings unexpected benefits to both the company and its clients.
11 min read
Account-Based Marketing and Inside Sales Are a Match Made in Heaven
Marketing Strategies

Proliferating digital comms platforms have made 'inside sales,' or remote sales, the prime mover in B2B and tech sales. Whatever your company's sector, it's expected to eclipse traditional sales by 2020.
6 min read
4 Cloud Services That do a Lot More Than Just Store Data
Technology

It's changing the way we do business. Jump on board.
8 min read
4 Ways Modern Entrepreneurs Break Through Old Barriers to Start New Businesses
Starting a Business

The challenges facing the aspiring entrepreneurs are not new but the tools they have available certainly are.
10 min read
Plan Your Business Trip Effortlessly. Here Are 4 Ways How -- and the Apps You Need to Know
Business Travel

Ever hear of those cool earbuds that translate foreign phrases for you?
7 min read
5 Ways Blockchain Technology Will Change the Way We Do Business
Blockchain

Cryptocurrency can take companies into previously untapped developing regions. Of course, it also can simplify commerce right here at home.
8 min read
9 Mobile Apps That Are Taking Social Entrepreneurship to the Next Level
Social Entrepreneurship

You can help charities and nonprofits without breaking the bank.
9 min read
Impatience is Why Time Management Techniques Fail So Often
Growth Strategies

Here is a radically innovative way to look at time management: Go slower. Plus, some other useful productivity tips.
10 min read
The Invisible Threat of 'Black Hat' SEO to Your Company's Reputation
Reputation Management

While you are diligently using good-guy tactics to boost your online presence, a malicious competitor can be undoing it all.
10 min read
How to Be Interesting When Everything Has Already Been Said
Content

Knowing how to tell your story makes all the difference.
5 min read
