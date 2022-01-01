Signing out of account, Standby...
Patrick D'Amico
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of About-Face Development, LLC
Pat D’Amico, CEO of About-Face Development, has over 30 years of leadership experience including the U.S. military and medical device and pharmaceutical industries. He is a leadership consultant and certified executive coach from UC Berkeley and the Berkeley Executive Coaching Institute.
The 1 Question -- and 3 Answers -- That Speak Volumes about Your Company's Culture
Development or punishment? How your organization reacts to mistakes can reveal a lot about its culture.
