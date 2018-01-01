Patrick Llewellyn

Patrick Llewellyn

Guest Writer
CEO of 99designs
Patrick Llewellyn is the CEO of 99designs, a global creative platform that makes it easy for clients and designers to work together to create designs they love.

More From Patrick Llewellyn

How the Gig Economy Helps Boost Diversity
Gig Economy

How the Gig Economy Helps Boost Diversity

Online platforms for freelance workers provide an unparalleled opportunity to work with millions of people who aren't necessarily like you.
4 min read
Tomorrow's Gig Economy Marketplaces Are Smarter, Larger and More Global
Gig Economy

Tomorrow's Gig Economy Marketplaces Are Smarter, Larger and More Global

Here are three trends that will rock the future of the gig economy.
6 min read
When Less Is More: How the Decision to Kill a Spinoff Brand to Focus on Our Core Offerings Led Us to Profitability
Growth Strategies

When Less Is More: How the Decision to Kill a Spinoff Brand to Focus on Our Core Offerings Led Us to Profitability

I believe we're a better company today because we recognized what wasn't working and redirected our resources.
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.