Patrick Parker

Patrick Parker

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
5X SaaS Founder

Patrick B. Parker is a five-time tech founder, award-winning product creator and expert in software as a service (SaaS). He is the CEO of Thoroughbred Solutions, a software-development company serving SaaS entrepreneurs in all phases of the product lifecycle.

https://www.thoroughbredsolutions.com/entrepreneurs

Follow Patrick Parker on Social

LinkedIn Instagram

Latest

Growth Strategies

What I've Learned Helping Scale Hundreds of Small Businesses

The formula to serious scale includes building momentum, partnering well and maintaining a human-centered approach to business design.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like