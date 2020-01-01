About Paul Argueta
I am the CEO of Bear Bull Co., an award-winning, client-first agency that has more than a decade of experience helping businesses increase sales and reduce salesperson turnover. I am an a 2X Inc. 5000 honoree and lead one the top 500 largest Hispanic-owned businesses in North America.
