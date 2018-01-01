Paul Axtell

Paul Axtell

Guest Writer
Consultant and Corporate Trainer
Paul Axtell has more than 35 years of experience as a personal effectiveness consultant and corporate trainer. He has spent the last 15 years designing and leading programs that enhance individual and group performance within large organizations. He is also the author of the forthcoming book, Meetings Matter: 8 Powerful Strategies for Remarkable Conversation.

More From Paul Axtell

The 6 Biggest Myths About Meetings Today
Leadership

The 6 Biggest Myths About Meetings Today

Dispelling these fallacies will help bring positive change to your company.
5 min read
Stop Leaving Networking to Chance
Networking

Stop Leaving Networking to Chance

If you are starting up a new company or leading a key project for your organization, you must create relationships required for success.
4 min read
Don't Let These 5 Excuses Stop You From Networking
Networking

Don't Let These 5 Excuses Stop You From Networking

Often, when it comes to building relationships, the same excuses surface repeatedly with entrepreneurs. Here is how to get past them.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.