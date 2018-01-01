Paul Harty

Paul Harty

President of Seven Step RPO

Paul Harty is President of Seven Step RPO. He has more than 20 years of experience within the recruitment industry and currently leads all of the company's operations and growth strategies. His areas of expertise include: Recruitment Process Outsourcing, perm and contract recruitment, recruitment process consultation, client relationship management, team building, and sourcing strategies.

More From Paul Harty

Why Retailers Need a Game-Changing Talent Strategy Now
Talent Management

Why Retailers Need a Game-Changing Talent Strategy Now

Talent strategy will either lead retailers into the future or run them into the ground
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.