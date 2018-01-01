Paul Jackson

Co-founder of Worthworm
Paul Jackson is an entrepreneur, angel investor and aerospace engineer. His engineering expertise and entrepreneurial spirit are driving forces behind his founding of Integrus Capital, and co-founding its flagship offerings, Worthworm and D-Strut LLC.

3 Reasons Entrepreneurs Fail to Secure Funding
Startups

The necessity of learning from past failures and adjusting your investor pitch to avoid the mistakes that have led many other startups down the road to failure has never been more important.
