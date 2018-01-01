Paul Korzeniowski

More From Paul Korzeniowski

Can the Palm Pre Revitalize This Company?
Technology

Can the Palm Pre Revitalize This Company?

Palm has been spiraling downward in recent years. The company hopes the new Palm Pre will reverse its fortunes, but the jury's out and that makes buying Palm a wait-and-see game for SMBs.
4 min read
Usage-Based Internet Access Not Coming Anytime Soon
Technology

Usage-Based Internet Access Not Coming Anytime Soon

While flat-rate access may be appealing to many, it jeopardizes competition and may put some ISPs out of business.
5 min read
Where Did Internet Bandwidth Growth Go?

Where Did Internet Bandwidth Growth Go?

Small and midsize businesses depend on the internet to communicate with customers, suppliers and employees. So where will it expand next? Nowhere.
4 min read
Business Owners Must Embrace New PCI Standard To Keep E-Commerce Flowing

Business Owners Must Embrace New PCI Standard To Keep E-Commerce Flowing

Though intended to bolster security and confidence in e-commerce transactions, the new Payment Card Industry standard also requires a significant investment from most businesses.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.