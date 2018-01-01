Paul Mandell

Managing Employees
3 Ways to Know If You Have the Right Team for 2016 and Beyond
Ask yourself these three questions, and you'll be able to determine which employees are truly the right fit at your company.
Stress Management
3 Signs It May Be Time to Quit Entrepreneurship
Feeling work addicted? Debilitated by your finances? Both are signs you should look for the door.
Managing Risk
How to Manage Risk After Success
With some consideration of the risks that come along with success and effective planning, you can improve the odds that you will enjoy the fruits of your hard work for many years to come.
Culture
Creating The Right Culture For Startup Success
Building and maintaining a strong culture is much of what separates average startups from those with staying power.
Hiring Employees
The 3 Secrets to Building An All-Star Startup Team
Building the right startup team is among a startup CEO's most critical tasks. Here is how to set yourself up for success rather than failure.
Pivots
How to Prepare for a Pivot
When changing course, the last thing you want to do is set the team off on a wild goose chase or take a situation from bad to worse.
Funding
Staying Out of the Shark Tank: What To Consider When Choosing Investors
Here are a few tips to make your experience with investors a positive one that provides a boost to the business.
Partnerships
The 3 Secrets to Building Successful Third-Party Partnerships
Sometimes the shortest path to success is not by focusing merely on internal efforts but by partnering with another business to pursue an opportunity together.
Team Management
Here is How to Make Your International Team Feel Like Part of the Family
Developing and managing an international team is not a trivial endeavor and any founders considering such an effort should heed this advice.