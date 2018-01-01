Paul Mandell

Paul Mandell

Guest Writer
Founder and the CEO of Consero Group
Paul Mandell is a founder and the CEO of Consero Group, an international leader in the development of invitation-only events for senior executives.

More From Paul Mandell

3 Ways to Know If You Have the Right Team for 2016 and Beyond
Managing Employees

3 Ways to Know If You Have the Right Team for 2016 and Beyond

Ask yourself these three questions, and you'll be able to determine which employees are truly the right fit at your company.
4 min read
3 Signs It May Be Time to Quit Entrepreneurship
Stress Management

3 Signs It May Be Time to Quit Entrepreneurship

Feeling work addicted? Debilitated by your finances? Both are signs you should look for the door.
6 min read
How to Manage Risk After Success
Managing Risk

How to Manage Risk After Success

With some consideration of the risks that come along with success and effective planning, you can improve the odds that you will enjoy the fruits of your hard work for many years to come.
4 min read
Creating The Right Culture For Startup Success
Culture

Creating The Right Culture For Startup Success

Building and maintaining a strong culture is much of what separates average startups from those with staying power.
4 min read
The 3 Secrets to Building An All-Star Startup Team
Hiring Employees

The 3 Secrets to Building An All-Star Startup Team

Building the right startup team is among a startup CEO's most critical tasks. Here is how to set yourself up for success rather than failure.
5 min read
How to Prepare for a Pivot
Pivots

How to Prepare for a Pivot

When changing course, the last thing you want to do is set the team off on a wild goose chase or take a situation from bad to worse.
3 min read
Staying Out of the Shark Tank: What To Consider When Choosing Investors
Funding

Staying Out of the Shark Tank: What To Consider When Choosing Investors

Here are a few tips to make your experience with investors a positive one that provides a boost to the business.
4 min read
The 3 Secrets to Building Successful Third-Party Partnerships
Partnerships

The 3 Secrets to Building Successful Third-Party Partnerships

Sometimes the shortest path to success is not by focusing merely on internal efforts but by partnering with another business to pursue an opportunity together.
3 min read
Here is How to Make Your International Team Feel Like Part of the Family
Team Management

Here is How to Make Your International Team Feel Like Part of the Family

Developing and managing an international team is not a trivial endeavor and any founders considering such an effort should heed this advice.
4 min read
