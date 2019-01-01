About Paul Menes
Paul Menes is the co-head of the Entertainment & Media practice group at ADLI Law Group, a Los Angeles-based law firm. Menes represents individuals and entities in the United States and abroad involved in all types of of transactional entertainment and digital media. He also represents clients in terms of branding, copyright protection and enforcement, for those and other business endeavors.
