Pavel Bains

Pavel Bains

Guest Writer
CEO of Bluzelle
Pavel Bains is an entrepreneur, futurist, designer and investor in exponential technologies. He is the CEO of Bluzelle, a decentralized data ecosystem that allows individuals and businesses to have full data control and the ability to monetise that data.

More From Pavel Bains

Why Google and Facebook Should Be Treated Like Banks
data privacy

Why Google and Facebook Should Be Treated Like Banks

Our personal data has become such a valuable asset that tech giants should be forced to use it fairly -- and deliver returns back to us
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.