Pawan Raj Kumar

Co-founder and CEO of Supa Star Foods

Pawan is a co-founder and CEO of Supa Star Foods, a packaged food & beverage company that markets its products under two brands SUPACORN and MISHT.

Pawan has more than 20 years of experience in the food service industry and having spent so many years around chefs and restaurateurs, he became passionate about food business and finally set up his own food business in 2015 with SUPA STAR FOODS.

In his different roles as an entrepreneur and investor, Pawan is quite positive about the market trends in two areas, healthy snacking and traditional food. Hence, the two brands.SUPACORN stands for healthy and tasty snacking using corn as a base while Misht is the cool halwai that promotes traditionalhalwai snacks & sweets in convenient and hygienic packaging.

Pawan is an Engineering Graduate from IIT Delhi and an MBA from IIM Lucknow.