Perry Marshall, Mike Rhodes, and Bryan Todd

How to Hire the Right Google AdWords Ad Agency
By asking the ad agencies these 11 questions, you should be able to find one that's a good fit for your business.
7 Ways to Find and Fix Problems With Your Google AdWords Campaigns
Repairing the glitches in your Google Adwords campaigns is easy if you follow this seven-point checklist.
6 Google Ad Extensions to Supercharge Your Clickthrough Rate
Ad extensions entice more clicks. Here are six different ad extensions you can try.
5 Simple Steps to Get Your YouTube Ad Campaign Up and Running
YouTube advertising may be the most cost-effective Google AdWords channel available. Find out how to get started.
How to Test Your Google AdWords Campaigns
When it comes to online advertising, you don't have to fly blind. Get the basics on testing your Google AdWords ads.
4 Types of Google AdWords Conversions You'll Want to Track
If you're not tracking conversions from click to sales lead to sale, odds are, 80 percent of your traffic is not converting to sales, and you don't know it.
The 6 Essential Elements of a Powerful Unique Selling Proposition
Your Google AdWords campaigns won't work if you don't have a strong USP. Here's how to create one.
Find the Most Profitable Keywords for Your Google AdWords Campaign
By studying the keywords that browsers, shoppers and buyers type into the search bar, you can find the keywords that work best for your target audience.
Set up Your Google AdWords Campaign in 9 Steps
Getting started on Google AdWords won't take you more than 10 to 15 minutes. Find out what you need to do to set up your first campaign now.
