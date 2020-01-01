Peter Barcak

CEO, Co-founder of Credolab

More From Peter Barcak

Enabling Financial Inclusion in Asia
financial inclusion

Enabling Financial Inclusion in Asia

How Smartphones are Revamping the Traditional Credit Scoring Model
6 min read

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.