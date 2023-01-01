Peter Goldstein
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
CEO And Founder of Exchange Listing, LLC, Author
Peter Goldstein is CEO and founder of Exchange Listing, LLC, which specializes in preparing small to mid-cap companies to execute a successful IPO on Nasdaq and NYSE. He is the author of Entrepreneur’s IPO: The Insider’s Roadmap to Taking Your Company Public.
Money & Finance
How to Prepare a Company to Go Public in a Volatile Market
Wondering whether now is the right time? Read on.