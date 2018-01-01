Peter Reinhardt is the CEO and co-founder of Segment -- a universal integration platform that collects, translates and routes customer data to more than 100 analytics and marketing tools with the flick of a switch. A Y Combinator and MIT aerospace alum, Reinhardt enjoys writing about nuclear reactors in addition to simplifying analytics.
Analytics
Analytics Offers a View Into How Customers Experience Your Product
Here's the roadmap a data company uses when advising their customers how to utilize their numbers.