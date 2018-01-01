Peter Shankman

Author, Investor, Advisor

Peter Shankman has founded and sold three successful startups, most notably Help a Reporter Out (HARO.), and has written multiple business books, including two bestsellers on the customer economy. He’s a corporate keynote speaker, and sits on several company boards and advisory boards, as well as an angel investor in multiple companies including Daily Worth and Namely. He loves his ShankMinds Mastermind virtual family almost as much as he loves his biological one.  

How I Take Advantage of My ADHD With Hyperfocus
Ready for Anything

Hyperfocus is a common but little-known asset of ADHD. It is the ability to focus intensely on something for hours or days at a time.
6 min read
6 Rules for Acing Your First TV Appearance
Television

Get it right the first time and you won't need luck to get invited back.
8 min read
5 Rules Movie Assassins Follow Religiously That Entrepreneurs Should Too
Success Strategies

Every professional assassin in Hollywood is meticulous about preparation and self care.
6 min read
5 Ways to Become a Radically Better Public Speaker
Public Speaking

Audiences want to be taken seriously and have fun. Speakers who deliver both are in demand.
8 min read
4 Unconventional Rules for Building a Better Professional Network
Networking

Steps to consider when it comes to building a network outside of your comfort zone.
6 min read
