Peter is a digital PR strategist & inbound marketeer who passionately champions the future
of collaborative spaces at Campfire.work. He has worked as head PR for various successful startups like Dropmysite (reverse-IPO) and Folr (multi-million dollar acquisition). He specializes in creating meaningful and long-lasting conversations about game-changing businesses that go after grand ideas.
About Peter Yu
co-living
Co-Working: The Future Accommodations of Choice for Millennial
Co-working has changed the outlook of offices and empowered people allowing better control of their time and resources to balance work and life