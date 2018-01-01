Phil Smith is Senior Vice President of Government Solutions and Special Investigations at information security company Trustwave. In addition to leading the company’s strategy for the government sector, he has global responsibility for incident response and data breach investigations conducted on behalf of both corporate and government clients. He has more than 15 years of data security and forensic investigation experience, and 14 years of federal criminal investigative and prosecutorial experience.
Why Franchisees Are on Cybercriminals' Radar
With big-name corporations making headlines for data breaches, small franchisees may feel like they wouldn't be a target for hackers. This couldn't be further from the truth.