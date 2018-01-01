Phil Smith

Phil Smith

Guest Writer
SVP of Government Solutions and Special Investigations at Trustwave

Phil Smith is Senior Vice President of Government Solutions and Special Investigations at information security company Trustwave. In addition to leading the company’s strategy for the government sector, he has global responsibility for incident response and data breach investigations conducted on behalf of both corporate and government clients. He has more than 15 years of data security and forensic investigation experience, and 14 years of federal criminal investigative and prosecutorial experience.

More From Phil Smith

Why Franchisees Are on Cybercriminals' Radar
Franchises

Why Franchisees Are on Cybercriminals' Radar

With big-name corporations making headlines for data breaches, small franchisees may feel like they wouldn't be a target for hackers. This couldn't be further from the truth.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.