Ping Jiang

Guest Writer
CEO & CIO of Ping Capital Management, Ltd.

Dr. Ping Jiang is one of the world’s foremost macro traders, due to his successful track record of investing in emerging markets and undervalued investment vehicles. Dr. Jiang currently serves as cofounder and Chief Executive Officer of Ping Capital Management, Ltd., an investment management firm focused on investing in undervalued macro asset classes, including local and external bonds, currencies, equities, commodities, and derivatives. Connect with him on LinkedIn, or follow him on Twitter.

More From Ping Jiang

Emerging Markets Are the Next Frontier of 3D Printing
Emerging markets can use the technology to leapfrog development stages to go straight to local, high-tech production.
6 min read
Seniors in Emerging Markets Represent Huge Opportunity for Innovative Entrepreneurs
Older adults are one of the world's largest underserved populations. Those who invest now will tap unmet needs and reap the rewards.
5 min read
The Entrepreneurial Case for Tech Investing in Emerging Markets
Young, rapidly growing populations and internet reach make a number of nations solid bets for savvy investors looking to find the next big thing.
7 min read
Emerging Markets Have a Lot to Teach Us About Entrepreneurship
Government support of small business and investments in women-owned startups could do much to keep America on the forefront.
5 min read
Entrepreneurship and Millennials Are Thriving in Emerging Markets
There is a world of opportunity outside the US, and entrepreneurial millennials are conquering it.
6 min read
4 Lessons for Entrepreneurs From Africa's Solar Industry
Wherever you are in the world, offering a solution and way for the customer to afford the solution is what drives success.
6 min read
Entrepreneur's Guide to Outsourcing, Part 1: Emerging Markets
Businesses seeking to maximize efficiency shouldn't just stay with stalwarts like India and China.
7 min read
