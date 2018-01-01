Guest Writer

CEO & CIO of Ping Capital Management, Ltd.

Dr. Ping Jiang is one of the world’s foremost macro traders, due to his successful track record of investing in emerging markets and undervalued investment vehicles. Dr. Jiang currently serves as cofounder and Chief Executive Officer of Ping Capital Management, Ltd., an investment management firm focused on investing in undervalued macro asset classes, including local and external bonds, currencies, equities, commodities, and derivatives. Connect with him on LinkedIn, or follow him on Twitter.