Co-founder & CEO, Impact Guru

Piyush Jain is the Co-Founder and CEO of Impact Guru, an online rewards and donation crowdfunding and fundraising platform that helps startups, social enterprises, non-profits, and individuals raise money. Piyush, a Starting Bloc Fellow, has over 7 years of M&A, investment banking, management consulting, Silicon Valley, workingwith J.P.Morgan, Boston Consulting Group, Ernst & Young, SoFi.com. Piyush has an undergraduate degree from Wharton Business School, University of Pennsylvania, where he was a Joseph Wharton Scholar and a graduate degree in public policy from the Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University. He has co-authored a paper at Harvard Business School on innovative ways to finance entrepreneurial and social ventures.