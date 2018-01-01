Piyush Jain

Piyush Jain

Guest Writer
Co-founder & CEO, Impact Guru

Piyush Jain is the Co-Founder and CEO of Impact Guru, an online rewards and donation crowdfunding and fundraising platform that helps startups, social enterprises, non-profits, and individuals raise money. Piyush, a Starting Bloc Fellow, has over 7 years of M&A, investment banking, management consulting, Silicon Valley, workingwith J.P.Morgan, Boston Consulting Group, Ernst & Young, SoFi.com. Piyush has an undergraduate degree from Wharton Business School, University of Pennsylvania, where he was a Joseph Wharton Scholar and a graduate degree in public policy from the Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University. He has co-authored a paper at Harvard Business School on innovative ways to finance entrepreneurial and social ventures.

More From Piyush Jain

Here's How Crowdfunding Can Provide Healthcare For All
Health Care

More than 80% of our population doesn't have health insurance, access to credit is limited, and government-run healthcare schemes are inadequate.
5 min read
#5 Steps to Get More Supporters for Your Startup Idea on a Crowdfunding Platform
Crowdfunding

If your startup has created an innovative hardware based product, you could pre-sell it at promotional prices.
3 min read
