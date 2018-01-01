Polina Marinova

Deputy Editor of Fortune Venture
Polina Marinova is the deputy editor of Fortune Venture.

Brutally Honest Business Advice From Matthew McConaughey's Self-Made Millionaire Brother
Mike 'Rooster' McConaughey is also a judge on the TV show, West Texas Investors Club.
Meet the Secretive Startup Trying to Steal Uber's Top Drivers
'Juno drivers are basically the best drivers that Uber and Lyft have,' CEO claims.
This Company Raised $6.5 Million to Help You Find Out If You're Underpaid
Comparably, a platform that provides compensation data for public and private companies, launches today.
