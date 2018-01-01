Polina Marinova

Business Advice
Brutally Honest Business Advice From Matthew McConaughey's Self-Made Millionaire Brother
Mike 'Rooster' McConaughey is also a judge on the TV show, West Texas Investors Club.
Ridesharing Apps
Meet the Secretive Startup Trying to Steal Uber's Top Drivers
'Juno drivers are basically the best drivers that Uber and Lyft have,' CEO claims.
Employee Compensation
This Company Raised $6.5 Million to Help You Find Out If You're Underpaid
Comparably, a platform that provides compensation data for public and private companies, launches today.