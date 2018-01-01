Polly Brewster

Polly Brewster is a Brooklyn-based freelance writer and editor.

Tech Tools to Keep Organized Next Tax Season
Business Circle

Tech Tools to Keep Organized Next Tax Season

Thanks to some savvy cloud-based services, handy apps and online bookkeeping tools you never have to worry about saving a paper trail.
4 min read
5 Tax Mistakes that Startups Make
Tax Center

5 Tax Mistakes that Startups Make

Get through tax time without a migraine or massive fines by avoiding these rookie tax blunders.
5 min read
Reward Better: New Programs Let You Recognize Employees in Real Time
Growth Strategies

Reward Better: New Programs Let You Recognize Employees in Real Time

End-of-year fruit basket? Company coffee cup? Shelve old-school gifts next to the rolodexes and update your recognition program with LinkedIn badges or an array of online gift cards.
5 min read
A Smarter Approach to Non-Disclosure Agreements
Growth Strategies

A Smarter Approach to Non-Disclosure Agreements

While non-disclosure agreements can help protect you, be careful about how you use them.
5 min read
Safeguarding Your Brand? Avoid Intellectual Property Landmines
Growth Strategies

Safeguarding Your Brand? Avoid Intellectual Property Landmines

Your idea isn't the only thing that needs protection. Your name, your logo, your images and your sounds--are the intellectual property that makes your business your own.
5 min read
Incorporating? Avoid these 5 Mistakes
Growth Strategies

Incorporating? Avoid these 5 Mistakes

Deciding when to put an Inc. at the end of your company name can seem like a big step, but those three letters can offer some precious protections.
5 min read
Hiring a Lawyer: 5 Mistakes to Avoid
Growth Strategies

Hiring a Lawyer: 5 Mistakes to Avoid

Getting the best counsel for your buck is a big step for every startup. Our experts suggest 5 ways to do it right.
4 min read
Why Everyone on Your Team Should Leave Work Early Today
Growth Strategies

Why Everyone on Your Team Should Leave Work Early Today

Companies that make time for fun and togetherness can build strong relationships and more productive teams.
6 min read
Need a Beer? These Ballpark Apps Are Changing How You Get One
Entrepreneurs

Need a Beer? These Ballpark Apps Are Changing How You Get One

You can order just about anything on your smartphone, so why are you stuck in line for nachos at the ballpark? These three startups keep you in your seat and concession stands hopping.
5 min read
