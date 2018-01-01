Pooja Lohana

Pooja makes small-business owners and entrepreneurs get found online. She simplifies online marketing for her clients so they can make more sales and live the Un-9-5 life. A Melbourne-based blogger, ghostwriter and editor, Pooja has written for ProBlogger, JeffBullas, MarketingProfs, Hongkiat and more. She also mentors aspiring writers to become self-employed and break into freelance writing.
Online Marketing
3 Effective Strategies for Growing Your Subscriber List Faster
Don't bother trying to determine which tools work best for getting more people interested in your online brand. Use all of them.
Ready for Anything
8 Essential Time-Saving Tools Every Online Entrepreneur Needs
Wrike, DrumUp, Rignite and more: There are apps and software programs out there to relieve your time crunch.
Social Media
6 Must-Have Tools to Boost Your Social-Media Productivity
Monitoring and analyzing multiple social-media channels faster and better opens more time for growing your business.
Graphics
Get Graphic! 8 Affordable Web Tools to Infuse Visuals Into Your Marketing.
Websites need to be engaging visually or risk being ignored but that doesn't require adding a new line item to your budget.