Pooja Sachin Duggal

CEO & Founder at Healthhunt

Pooja started out in the diamond industry working for the Rapaport Group in Mumbai, as the leader in the Indian market. In 2010, Pooja stood up against the diamond industry in India, a multi-Billion dollar industry, as the voice that condemned blood diamonds, which had made their way into India. Pooja felt compelled to follow her own truth and explore her true passions, no matter what the repercussions were. Now, with her own business, Pooja, as a new mom and a new business owner, is doing the same to tackle India&#39;s health crisis, with healthhunt.

More From Pooja Sachin Duggal

#6 Tips For Creating A Happy Workplace
Workplaces

Office culture in today's industries is actively thriving, as companies introduce and market themselves as 'weird' or a 'dysfunctional family'.
7 min read
#8 Tips for Digital Health Start-ups in India to Go Global
Healthcare

If you want to be recognized globally for the hard work you've put into your start-up, customization is critical
5 min read
#5 Tips for Managing Your Health and Wellness as An Entrepreneur
Health and Wellness

A University of California research study found that 49% of entrepreneurs surveyed were dealing with at least one mental illness such as ADD, ADHD, bipolar disorder, addiction, depression
4 min read
