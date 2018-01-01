Pragati Ratti Sharma

Beauty Businesses
Words Of Wisdom: Venturing And Growing In Beauty And Wellness
Insights and tips on 'venturing Into healthcare, beauty and wellness'
Lessons
7 Leadership Lessons From Business Heads For Entrepreneurs Of Tomorrow
When industry leaders come together on the same platform, there's room for a lot of insights and a lot of lessons to be learned.
Food Businesses
'Shutting Down Not The Right Approach For Startups'
One should never forget that for a business to be viable, it has to be profitable.
Entrepreneurship
He's 'Running' His business And 'Living' His Passion, Literally!
We spoke to the almost 50 years young entrepreneur over a candid meal and heard stories about his entrepreneurial journey.