Pramoud Rao

Contributor
Managing Director of Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd.
Leading the organized Electronic Security movement as the Managing Director of India's most preferred electronic security company, Zicom. 

Over 22 years of business experience has shown me all the trials, tribulations and the eventual success which has lead Zicom to become the differentiator in the marketplace. Setting trends and innovation is something that I always focus upon.

As the former National President of Fire & Security Association of India, I have always believed in value-based leadership and the integration of ideals in business functions.

