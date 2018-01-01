Pranay Swarup

CEO & Founder, Chtrbox

Pranay is CEO & Founder of Chtrbox . He previously co-founded LetsIntern.com (leading platform for college students to find internships in India) from 2010 until it's acquisition in 2016. From starting volunteering at the age of 14, to leading global teams at AIESEC through college, Pranay has always been most passionate about solving real world & business problems at scale. He loves talking shop (dhanda), new ideas & technologies, advertising, music, travel & everything cool.